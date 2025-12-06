Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Compass Point set a $620.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $545.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $489.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.