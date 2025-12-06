Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,239 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,209,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,254,000 after acquiring an additional 163,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,481,000 after purchasing an additional 767,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,809,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,555,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 30,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $944,304.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,414,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,896,155.08. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 224,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,065. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,388. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $250.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIBK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

