Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CorMedix Inc $CRMD

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,947 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of CorMedix worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after buying an additional 163,403 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 588.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 115,819 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. CorMedix Inc has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.32.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.78. CorMedix had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 75.83%.The company had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 810.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Todisco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 509,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,623,448. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 201,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,394.68. This represents a 14.20% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,617 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. D Boral Capital upgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

