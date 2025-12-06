Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. $RA

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 675.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RA stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

