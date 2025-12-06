Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,585 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $4,091,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,563,433.22. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,772,476. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.20.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $167.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.45 and a 200-day moving average of $189.37. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

