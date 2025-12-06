Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,544 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,758,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,693,663,000 after acquiring an additional 91,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,922,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,292,000 after purchasing an additional 492,563 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $371,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $155.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $209.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

