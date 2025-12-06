Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.08% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 72,609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,185,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,805,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total transaction of $12,136,239.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,685.86. This trade represents a 92.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $5,241,237.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,959 shares of company stock valued at $52,645,040. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $149.22 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $152.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.31% and a negative net margin of 40.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXSM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

