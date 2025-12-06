Norges Bank Invests $60.05 Million in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,659,496 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,053,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.43% of HudBay Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,128 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,398,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,738,000 after purchasing an additional 131,012 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,414 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research downgraded HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
HudBay Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39.
HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.16 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 22.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About HudBay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
