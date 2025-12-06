Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $5,091,641,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,208 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $202,439,000. Unisphere Establishment grew its position in Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after buying an additional 3,954,250 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 881.5% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,210,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,236,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

