Inv Vk Tr Inv $VGM Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,225 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 2.01% of Inv Vk Tr Inv worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 285.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 62,788 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 40.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

VGM stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $10.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

