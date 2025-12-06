Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,835,000. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 164.2% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,459,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,311 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,835,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,774,000 after buying an additional 774,087 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after buying an additional 728,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $54.74 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.16%.The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.12.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 379,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,888,612.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

