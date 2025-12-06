Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 910 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,836,000 after purchasing an additional 62,675 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $521,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 3,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $974.28 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,192.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $953.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,000.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1,009.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

