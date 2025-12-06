BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust $BOE Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,790 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 187,409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 53.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 72.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

