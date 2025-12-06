Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $350,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 395.8% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 547.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after acquiring an additional 474,178 shares during the period. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $636,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

SFM opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 5.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,429.02. This trade represents a 31.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,965.60. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,876 shares of company stock worth $3,588,044. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

