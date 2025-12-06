Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550,812 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.65% of Tyson Foods worth $328,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.0% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,989,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,535,540.75. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $373,965.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,529.27. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.86 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

