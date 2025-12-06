Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,265,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950,920 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.51% of Amcor worth $333,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $570,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,426,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 346,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.30 on Friday. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Amcor had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 3.34%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMCR

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.