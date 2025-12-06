Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.60 Million Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 197.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 103.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $22,405,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total value of $814,482.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,973.98. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $202.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $215.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 12.95%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

