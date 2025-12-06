Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 318,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Sherwin-Williams worth $346,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $333.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $389.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.10.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

