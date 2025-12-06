Invesco Ltd. Sells 596,651 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,835,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 596,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.81% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $337,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,465,000 after purchasing an additional 657,443 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 65.0% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 2,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 475,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LYB opened at $43.33 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -146.13%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

