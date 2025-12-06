Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,717,471 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,376,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of SLB worth $316,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in SLB by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in SLB by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SLB by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SLB by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $38.50 on Friday. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SLB Dividend Announcement

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Coleman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,795.22. This trade represents a 22.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 143,674 shares of company stock worth $5,304,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Melius Research initiated coverage on SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Melius assumed coverage on SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

About SLB

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

