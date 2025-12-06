Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,581,612 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,854,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,581,612 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.79% of Mosaic worth $323,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mosaic by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 64.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $23.62 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 22.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

