Invesco Ltd. Buys 488,730 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,112,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.93% of KeyCorp worth $367,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,959,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 77.8% during the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 101.23%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

