Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91,313 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.42% of IQVIA worth $379,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $225.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $234.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

