Patrick Edward Ahern Sells 3,327 Shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $85,803.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,238.52. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Edward Ahern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Banc alerts:

On Thursday, September 11th, Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,342 shares of Associated Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $87,560.40.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $390.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,927,000 after buying an additional 1,598,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,629,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 645,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,321,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,295,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Associated Banc by 679.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,223,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,393 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.