Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,240,309 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,925,190 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.64% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $400,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Dbs Bank reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.4%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

