Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $109,330.00 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Charles Jobson purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $109,330.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,605,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,277.07. The trade was a 0.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Joint Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.14 and a beta of 1.30.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Joint had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Joint
About Joint
The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Joint
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Rocket Lab’s Big Rebound? Analysts Suggest the Dip’s a Gift
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Meta’s AI Moment? New SAM 3 Model Has Wall Street Turning Bullish
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Snowflake Stock: The Dip That Smart Investors Are Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.