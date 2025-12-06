Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $109,330.00 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Charles Jobson purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $109,330.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,605,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,277.07. The trade was a 0.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Joint had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 45.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Joint by 26.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 16.3% in the first quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 378,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 52,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

