Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 247,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Diamondback Energy worth $391,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,123.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 181.6% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $230,039,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6%

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.