Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Sells $116,868.64 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 104,347 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $116,868.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,420,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,444.80. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.67. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 156.03% and a negative return on equity of 123.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $1.50 target price on shares of Alector and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alector by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alector by 209.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 305,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 158,922 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

