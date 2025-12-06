Leonard Tannenbaum Buys 46,000 Shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Tannenbaum purchased 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $135,240.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,792,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,028,768.12. This represents a 0.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AFCG opened at $2.88 on Friday. AFC Gamma Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). AFC Gamma had a negative net margin of 70.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of ($3.18) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AFC Gamma Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFCG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AFC Gamma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.75.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

