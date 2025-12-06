Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 28,912 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,912 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $129.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.94. Extra Space Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $165.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $858.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.53.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

