Analysts Set Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Target Price at $22.39

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.3947.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CORZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 114.07 and a beta of 6.77. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.18 million. Research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 226,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,770.50. The trade was a 2.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Core Scientific by 96.5% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Core Scientific by 206.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

