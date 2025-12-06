Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,769 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

