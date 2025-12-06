Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,941,000 after buying an additional 1,295,825 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,078,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,035,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,819,000 after purchasing an additional 70,557 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 28.9% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 4,715,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 369,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 1.16. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $2,937,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,526,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,236,168.32. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,056,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,679. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 7,582,116 shares of company stock worth $122,276,938 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

