Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 41,654 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,654 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $36.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.04.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.45. The company had revenue of $207.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.98 million. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

