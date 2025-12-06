Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,125 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $66.62 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KYMR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 79,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 227,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,450. This trade represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 206,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,648 in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.