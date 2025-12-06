Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 321.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,729 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 197,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2911 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.