Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 133,303 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,303 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,695.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,187.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vipshop by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $21.08.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

