Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 184.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 47.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $277,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,524.46. This represents a 31.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 645,467 shares in the company, valued at $97,265,422.23. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,785. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $168.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.82. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 21.37%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.70.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

