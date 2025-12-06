Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Holdings in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. $ZVRA

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 315,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.16.

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $210,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 222,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,213.12. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZVRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

