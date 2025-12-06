New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.29 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $152,854,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,612.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,949,000 after buying an additional 1,280,120 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,036,000 after buying an additional 1,125,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,118,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,634,000 after buying an additional 652,175 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $200.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $203.12.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

