Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 13,010 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,043,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,774,000 after acquiring an additional 82,118 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $94.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

