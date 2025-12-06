New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Innodata Inc. $INOD

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,664 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innodata were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innodata by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,760,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,197,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Innodata by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 793,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 507,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 69,475 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 567,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 144,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 24.5% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 502,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 98,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata Stock Down 1.0%

INOD opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 2.39. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Innodata had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 14.11%.The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

INOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innodata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Innodata

Insider Activity at Innodata

In other news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $538,070.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,943 shares in the company, valued at $256,295. This trade represents a 67.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $12,278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,400. This represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,372 shares of company stock worth $14,572,507. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innodata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.