Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 369.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 314.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 57,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 43,254 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 112.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 20.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Donaldson in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.68 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 10.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.950-4.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

