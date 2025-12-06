New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Robert Half by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 30.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $187,799.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,125.44. The trade was a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Robert Half from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.89.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

