New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,518 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 47.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Paylocity by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $408.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Paylocity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $245.00 price objective on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $249,520.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,945.85. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

