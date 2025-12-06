New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 50,937 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,937 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 676.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 105.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 639.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

ACHC opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $851.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

