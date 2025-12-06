New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,323 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 6,663.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after buying an additional 1,192,755 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $37.50 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

NYSE:SNN opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

