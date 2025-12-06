9,790 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,464,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.02. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.47 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.35. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.74%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.