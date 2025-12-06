Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,629,000 after purchasing an additional 269,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,251,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 963,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,508,000 after acquiring an additional 114,485 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM opened at $44.61 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.74.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

