Stagwell Inc. $STGW Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,648 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stagwell by 29.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 141,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 40.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,273,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 950,913 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 179,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 126,289 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Stagwell Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Stagwell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $6.36 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

